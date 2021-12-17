 Skip to main content
Bridgeton downs AC
Kalvin Underwood scored 11 points as the Bridgeton High School boys basketball team opened the season with a 37-33 win over Atlantic City on Friday night.

Jacque Pridgen-Hill scored 10 for Atlantic City.

Atlantic City 11 2 11 9 - 33

Bridgeton 7 9 12 9 – 37

AC-Jai Pridgen-Hill 2; Jac Pridgen-Hill 10, Turner 7, Culmone 6, Jones 3, Holmes 5

BR-Smith 2, Underwood 11, Bonman 5, Mosley 6, Carper 5, Jones 6, Clevland 2

Breaking News