Bridgeton downs AC

Kalvin Underwood scored 11 points as the Bridgeton High School boys basketball team opened the season with a 37-33 win over Atlantic City on Friday night.
Jacque Pridgen-Hill scored 10 for Atlantic City.
Atlantic City 11 2 11 9 - 33
Bridgeton 7 9 12 9 – 37
AC-Jai Pridgen-Hill 2; Jac Pridgen-Hill 10, Turner 7, Culmone 6, Jones 3, Holmes 5
BR-Smith 2, Underwood 11, Bonman 5, Mosley 6, Carper 5, Jones 6, Clevland 2
