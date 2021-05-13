Bridgeton and Middle split games

The Middle Township and Bridgeton high school baseball game split a pair of games Thursday afternoon.

The first contest was a resumption of a game that began on April 27. On that day, Bridgeton protested that Middle Township had inadvertently batted of order. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association upheld the protest.

The game resumed Thursday ion the top of the seventh with Bridgeton ahead 19-18. Middle tied the game on Matt Racz’s two-out triple to left field. Bridgeton won it 20-19 in the bottom of the seventh when winning pitcher Camaron Dunkle singled to left field to score pinch runner Armando Bravo Velasco.

In the second game, Middle won 13-0. The Panthers scored 11 runs in the second inning. Michael Adelizzi had two RBIs for Middle. Ryan Gallagher was 2 for 4, and Owen Hall was 2 for 3.

