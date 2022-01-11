Bridgeton 82, Pennsville 40

Dallas Jones scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Bridgeton improved to 4-3.
Angel Smith scored 18 and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Bridgeton 18 22 26 16 – 82
Pennsville 10 9 8 13 – 40
BR-Dunkle 6, D. Mosley 17, Smith 18, Wilmore 5, Mosley 10, Cleveland 8, Jones 20, Carper 2
