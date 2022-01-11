 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridgeton 82, Pennsville 40
0 Comments

Bridgeton 82, Pennsville 40

  • 0

Dallas Jones scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Bridgeton improved to 4-3.

Angel Smith scored 18 and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Bridgeton 18 22 26 16 – 82

Pennsville 10 9 8 13 – 40

BR-Dunkle 6, D. Mosley 17, Smith 18, Wilmore 5, Mosley 10, Cleveland 8, Jones 20, Carper 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News