Bridgeton 71, Absegami 52
Angel Smith scored 16 points and grabbed none rebounds for Bridgeton. Damien Jones added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kalvin Underwood scored 15 and had four assists.

Bridgeton is 3-3 and Absegami is 4-4.

Absegami 9 11 20 12 – 52

Bridgeton 19 15 18 19 – 71

BR-Dunkle 2, D. Mosley 8, Smith 16, Wilmore 2, Williams 2, R. Mosely 7, Cleveland 2, Jones 13, Underwood 15, Carper 4

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
