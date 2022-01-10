Bridgeton 71, Absegami 52

Angel Smith scored 16 points and grabbed none rebounds for Bridgeton. Damien Jones added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kalvin Underwood scored 15 and had four assists.
Bridgeton is 3-3 and Absegami is 4-4.
Absegami 9 11 20 12 – 52
Bridgeton 19 15 18 19 – 71
BR-Dunkle 2, D. Mosley 8, Smith 16, Wilmore 2, Williams 2, R. Mosely 7, Cleveland 2, Jones 13, Underwood 15, Carper 4
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today