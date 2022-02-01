Bridgeton 70, Cape May Tech 26

Jabril Bowman scored 22 points and Damon Jones scored 20 and grabbed 10 rebounds to propel Bridgeton.
The Bulldogs are 10-5.
Cape May Tech 3 14 6 3 – 26
Bridgeton 21 15 24 10 – 70
CMT-Delvecchio 14, Knights 4, Coleman 3, Hutchinson 1, Dille 4
BR-D. Mosley 6, Smith 4, Williams 2, R. Mosley 6, Jones 20, Bowman 22, Burden 2, Carper 3, Anderson 5
