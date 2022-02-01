 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton 70, Cape May Tech 26
Bridgeton 70, Cape May Tech 26

Jabril Bowman scored 22 points and Damon Jones scored 20 and grabbed 10 rebounds to propel Bridgeton.

The Bulldogs are 10-5.

Cape May Tech 3 14 6 3 – 26

Bridgeton 21 15 24 10 – 70

CMT-Delvecchio 14, Knights 4, Coleman 3, Hutchinson 1, Dille 4

BR-D. Mosley 6, Smith 4, Williams 2, R. Mosley 6, Jones 20, Bowman 22, Burden 2, Carper 3, Anderson 5

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Breaking News