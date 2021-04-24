Bridgeton 7, Atlantic City 6

Camaron Dunkle stole in the bottom of the sixth inning to score the winning run in the top of the seventh inning as the Bridgeton High School baseball team beat Atlantic City 7-6 in a Coaches vs. Cancer Classic game at Mainland Regional on Saturday.

Dunkle also got the win in relief. He struck out two in 1 1/3 innings. The Bulldogs (1-2) were no-hit until the sixth inning.

Jorge Valentin was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Bridgeton.

Ryan Master struck out 10 in four no-hit innings for Atlantic City. Jared Avril was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Vikings.

Bridgeton 000 006 1 – 7 3 8

Atlantic City 111 102 0 – 6 8 3

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.