Bridgeton (7) at St. Augustine (2)

5 p.m. Saturday

The is Bridgeton’s second CAL Tournament appearance. Meanwhile, St. Augustine is the only boys team to appear in all 10 CAL Tournaments. The Hermits (19-2) are ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine sophomore forward Elijah Brown averages 15.7 points, while sophomore point guard Semaj Bethea averages 13.3 points and nearly four assists per game. Bridgeton (13-9) is a veteran team. Senior Angel Smith averages 10 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs, while senior Jabril Bowman averages 13.8 points.

