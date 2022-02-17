Bridgeton (7) at St. Augustine (2)

The is Bridgeton’s second CAL Tournament appearance. Meanwhile, St. Augustine is the only boys team to appear in all 10 CAL Tournaments. The Hermits (19-2) are ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine sophomore forward Elijah Brown averages 15.7 points, while sophomore point guard Semaj Bethea averages 13.3 points and nearly four assists per game. Bridgeton (13-9) is a veteran team. Senior Angel Smith averages 10 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs, while senior Jabril Bowman averages 13.8 points.