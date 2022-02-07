Bridgeton 60, Ocean City 57

Dallas Carper scored with 50 seconds left to put Bridgeton up 59-57. He later added a free throw to give the Bulldogs a 3-point lead. Ocean City had the ball last but couldn’t get a shot up.
Carper finished 13. Jabril Bowman had 15 for Bridgeton (12-6). Omero Chevere scored 25 for Ocean City (8-12).
Bridgeton 14 19 15 12 – 60
Ocean City 17 18 13 9 – 57
BR-D. Mosley 7, Smith 6, Wilmore 4, Williams 3, Jones 12, Bowman 15, Carper 13
OC-Segich 19, Schlatter 2, Chevere 25, Sakers 5, Lonergan 2, Muskett 1, Grimley 3
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.