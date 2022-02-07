 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton 60, Ocean City 57
Bridgeton 60, Ocean City 57

Dallas Carper scored with 50 seconds left to put Bridgeton up 59-57. He later added a free throw to give the Bulldogs a 3-point lead. Ocean City had the ball last but couldn’t get a shot up.

Carper finished 13. Jabril Bowman had 15 for Bridgeton (12-6). Omero Chevere scored 25 for Ocean City (8-12).

Bridgeton 14 19 15 12 – 60

Ocean City 17 18 13 9 – 57

BR-D. Mosley 7, Smith 6, Wilmore 4, Williams 3, Jones 12, Bowman 15, Carper 13

OC-Segich 19, Schlatter 2, Chevere 25, Sakers 5, Lonergan 2, Muskett 1, Grimley 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
