 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridgeton 57, Cape May Tech 47
0 Comments

Bridgeton 57, Cape May Tech 47

  • 0

Bridgeton 15 10 14 18 – 57

Cape May Tech 12 12 9 14 – 47

BR-Jones 16, Underwood 10, Mosely 11

CMT-Hutchinson 16, Delvecchio 15, Bean 9

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News