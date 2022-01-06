Bridgeton 57, Cape May Tech 47

Bridgeton 15 10 14 18 – 57
Cape May Tech 12 12 9 14 – 47
BR-Jones 16, Underwood 10, Mosely 11
CMT-Hutchinson 16, Delvecchio 15, Bean 9
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
