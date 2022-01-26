 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton 56, Middle Township 54
Bridgeton moved into a virtual first-place tie with Middle Township in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division with the overtime win.

Jabril Bowman scored 10 and grabbed 12 rebounds for Bridgeton. Angel Smith blocked three shots for the Bulldogs, who improved to 9-4. DeShawn Mosley scored a team-high 13 for Bridgeton.

Middle Township (9-3) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Jamir McNeil scored 14 and had seven steals for the Panthers.

Bridgeton 8 10 20 14 4 – 56

Middle Township 16 15 8 13 2- 54

BR-D, Mosley 13, Smith 10, Williams 10, Cleveland 2, Bowman 10, Jones 8

MT-Trombetta 5, Harris 2, Barcas 4, Zarfati 8, Aftanis 7, B. McNeil 7, J. McNeil 14

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
