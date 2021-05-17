Bridgeton 2, Clayton 1

Camaron Dunkle was the winning pitcher and scored the winning run.
In the bottom of the sixth, Dunkle walked, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Elias Reyes Gallardo then drove Dunkle in with a sacrifice fly.
Marvin Bagby had an RBI single for Bridgeton. Dunkle struck out eight and allowed five hits in seven innings.
Clayton 000 001 0 – 1 5 0
Bridgeton 000 011 x – 2 3 1
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
