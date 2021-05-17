 Skip to main content
Bridgeton 2, Clayton 1
Bridgeton 2, Clayton 1

Camaron Dunkle was the winning pitcher and scored the winning run.

In the bottom of the sixth, Dunkle walked, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Elias Reyes Gallardo then drove Dunkle in with a sacrifice fly.

Marvin Bagby had an RBI single for Bridgeton. Dunkle struck out eight and allowed five hits in seven innings.

Clayton 000 001 0 – 1 5 0

Bridgeton 000 011 x – 2 3 1

