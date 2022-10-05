Bridgeton (0-5) at Atlantic City (4-1)

6 p.m. Friday
Atlantic City needs a win to boost its South Jersey Group V playoff chances. Ronnie Lawson and Tyliqk Sims each have six tackles for losses for the Atlantic City defense. Senior running back Allen Packard has rushed for 555 yards. Bridgeton lost to Mainland Regional 41-0 last Friday.
