Bridgeton (0-2) at Cumberland Regional (1-1)
6 p.m. Friday

These county rivals used to play on Thanksgiving that holiday series ended in 2002 when Cumberland left the Cape-Atlantic League for the Tri-County Conference. The schools have met four times since 2016 with Bridgeton winning all of those matchups, including 46-6 last season.

