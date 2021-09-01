 Skip to main content
Bridgeton (0-0) at Middle Township (0-0)
6 p.m. Thursday (98.7 FM)

Middle finished last season with three straight wins. Panthers quarterback Brett Nabb threw for 698 yards and seven TDs and ran for 382 yards and six TDs last season. Middle senior linebacker David Giulian made 87 tackles – 15 for losses – last season. Bridgeton finished 4-2 and beat Middle 25-7 last season. Senior running back Jermaine Bell and junior quarterback Richard Mosley lead the Bulldogs.

