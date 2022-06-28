 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson headshot

Robinson

Middle Township

The senior scored a team-leading 70 goals and added 18 assists for a team-leading 88 points. She added 23 ground balls and 10 draw controls. Robinson scored five or more goals in 10 of 17 games. She plans to play basketball and lacrosse at Stockton University.

