Brian Lofink
Brian Lofink

Brian Lofink

Brian Lofink is a familiar face at Wing Wars, having served as a judge several times. Lofink is a Philly boy and serves as the Culinary Director for the Simons, Frank and Company restaurant family, which includes Cantina Los Caballitos, Cantina Dos Segundos, Khyber Pass Pub, Royal Boucherie, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Royal Tavern and Triangle Tavern, in addition to several seasonal beer gardens.

