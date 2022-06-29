 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brett Nabb

041422-pac-spt-creek

Middle Township’s Brett Nabb takes a shot on goal in front of Cedar Creek goalie Brian Dougherty during Wednesday’s game against Cedar Creek in Egg Harbor City. Nabb had an assist on the game-winning goal in overtime.

Middle Township

The senior scored a team-leading 44 goals and added 26 assists for 70 points. He also had 101 ground balls. Nabb is set to play football and lacrosse at Eastern College.

