Brett Nabb

The senior quarterback completed 6 of 7 passes for 145 yards and two TDs and also ran for 56 yards and a score as the Panthers beat Glassboro 38-14. Middle is 3-0 for the first time since 1991. Nabb has thrown for 523 yards and five TDs and run for 159 yards and two scores this season. The Panthers host Cumberland Regional (1-2) 6 p.m. Friday.