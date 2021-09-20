 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brett Nabb
0 comments

Brett Nabb

Brett Nabb headshot for B3 for Saturday, Sept. 3

Nabb

Brett Nabb

Middle Township

The senior quarterback completed 6 of 7 passes for 145 yards and two TDs and also ran for 56 yards and a score as the Panthers beat Glassboro 38-14. Middle is 3-0 for the first time since 1991. Nabb has thrown for 523 yards and five TDs and run for 159 yards and two scores this season. The Panthers host Cumberland Regional (1-2) 6 p.m. Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News