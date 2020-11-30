 Skip to main content
Brett Nabb
Middle Township

The junior quarterback/defensive back threw a TD pass, ran 17 times for 123 yards and TD and also excelled as a punter as the Panthers beat rival Lower Cape May 28-7 to win the annual Anchor Bowl.

