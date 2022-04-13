Brett Kennedy

Team: Long Island Ducks (Atlantic League of Professional Baseball)
Position: Pitcher
High school: Atlantic City
Season: Six in majors/minors; first in independent ball
2021 stats: 17 games (14 starts), 1-8, 8.89 ERA, 53 2/3 innings, 54 strikeouts combined with rookie ball ACL Padres, double-A San Antonio Missions and triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas.
Career stats: (Minors) 100 games, 32-28, 4.02 ERA, 457 innings, 454 strikeouts; (Majors) six games, 1-2, 6.75 ERA, 26 2/3 innings, 18 strikeouts.
Just the facts: He was selected in the 11th round (327 overall) in the 2015 draft. The 27-year-old battled injuries in 2021 before being released in September. He signed with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on April 5.
