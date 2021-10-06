Brett Kennedy

Major-league team: Free agent (previously San Diego Padres)
Years: 6
2021 stats: 17 games (14 starts), 1-8, 8.89 ERA, 53 2/3 innings, 54 strikeouts combined with rookie ball ACL Padres, double-A San Antonio Missions and triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas.
Career stats: (Minors) 100 games, 32-28, 4.02 ERA, 457 innings, 454 strikeouts; (Majors) six games, 1-2, 6.75 ERA, 26 2/3 innings, 18 strikeouts.
High school: Atlantic City
Just the facts: He was selected in the 11th round (327 overall) in the 2015 draft. The 27-year-old battled injuries in 2021 before being released in September.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.