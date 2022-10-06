 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brett Kennedy

  • 0
Brett Kennedy

Atlantic City High School graduate Brett Kennedy, shown pitching for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs in the Boston Red Sox system, spent most of his career as a starter but shifted to the bull pen midway through this season.

High school: Atlantic City

Organization: Boston Red Sox

Who he played for: Worcester Red Sox (AAA), Portland Sea Dogs (AA), Long Island Ducks (Atlantic League)

Minor league stats: 25 games (12 starts), 3-6, 3.87 ERA, 76 2/3 innings, 61 strikeouts, five saves

Season highlight: He started the year playing independent ball before the Red Sox signed him in May. The 28-year-old former San Diego Padre, trying to make it back to the majors, shifted to the closer role and excelled toward the end of the season.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News