Brett Kennedy

High school: Atlantic City
Organization: Boston Red Sox
Who he played for: Worcester Red Sox (AAA), Portland Sea Dogs (AA), Long Island Ducks (Atlantic League)
Minor league stats: 25 games (12 starts), 3-6, 3.87 ERA, 76 2/3 innings, 61 strikeouts, five saves
Season highlight: He started the year playing independent ball before the Red Sox signed him in May. The 28-year-old former San Diego Padre, trying to make it back to the majors, shifted to the closer role and excelled toward the end of the season.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo