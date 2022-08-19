2. Brent Caprio
Mainland Reg 2009
QB
Caprio led the Mustangs to the 2008 South Jersey Group IV title and the 2007 South Jersey Group IV final. He threw for 4.298 yards and 46 touchdowns in his career and ran for 42 touchdowns. Caprio played at William & Mary and is now a scouting assistant with the Washington Redskins.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today