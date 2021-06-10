 Skip to main content
Brendan Marczyk
 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Community/school activities Seashore Gardens Living Center Nursing Home; Absecon snack stand; South Jersey Field of Dreams; Absecon Instructional Basketball League; math tutor; Peanut Butter and Jelly Club; Spartan Ambassador; Walshy’s Warriors; spirit committee; president of student government

Post-high school plans Notre Dame class of 2025, studying pre-professional studies in science and later pre-med

Career goals Attend medical school to become an orthopedic surgeon. Return to New Jersey to join a practice and eventually create his own.

What aspect of your volunteering has made the biggest impact on you?Helping out the younger kids with the sports and other activities. Since I came into high school, I wasn’t able to take part anymore because of an injury, it’s good to give back and give those kids the opportunity.

You can’t play basketball or baseball due to an injury. How does it make you feel when you’re able to help kids enjoy sports like you did?Helping those kids enjoy those sports is amazing. It truly helps me feel like I’m playing with them again.

What keeps you motivated to continue your leadership efforts?I stay motivated just to see the reactions of the kids and to feel like I’m actually making a difference in their athletic career.

Why is it important young people become leaders in their community?It’s important so they can feel like they’re making a difference, to feel like they’re putting their skills to help others and to give others the opportunities that they may not have had themselves.

— Molly Shelly

