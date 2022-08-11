 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Braves place Max Fried on seven-day concussion injured list

MIAMI – The Braves on Thursday placed starting pitcher Max Fried on the seven-day concussion injured list, retroactive to Monday. The Braves recalled right-hander Jay Jackson to take Fried’s roster spot.

In his previous start, which came Saturday in the doubleheader in New York, Fried’s head slammed into the ground hard when he fell trying to grab the baseball and throw it home.

“Just kind of fell and kind of just whipped my neck and hit my head,” Fried said after the game.

On that play, Fried was sprinting to cover first as Dansby Swanson fired a throw his way. The ball skipped off the dirt and hit Fried in the chest as he tried to keep it in front of him. It got away and rolled into foul territory near the Mets’ dugout. Fried ran to grab the ball and fell as he tried to throw it home.

He stayed on the ground for a couple of minutes before getting up, but remained in the game.

People are also reading…

Fried is eligible to return Monday, which is the series opener versus the Mets at Truist Park.

Without Fried in the rotation, the Braves’ starters for this weekend’s series in Miami will be Jake Odorizzi on Friday, Ian Anderson (Game 1) and Spencer Strider (Game 2) in Saturday’s doubleheader, and Charlie Morton on Sunday.

Anderson will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Game 1 on Saturday.

