MARLINS 4, METS 0
ATLANTA — Kyle Wright and the Atlanta bullpen combined on a 10-hit shutout and the Braves won their fifth in a row, beating the Mets 4-0 Sunday and blanking a New York lineup that found out late that slugger Yoenis Céspedes had opted out of playing any more this season.
Wright pitched scoreless ball for 31/3 innings despite allowing five hits and issuing four walks. Tyler Matzek (1-0), A.J. Minter, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon blanked New York over the final 52/3 innings to send the Mets to their fifth consecutive loss.
“They’ve been really good. We’ve put a lot on them,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said of his bullpen. “It’s been all hands on deck. They have been better than expected. Thank goodness because we needed it. Everyone who came out of the bullpen was huge.”
TWINS 3, INDIANS 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Mitch Garver hit his first home run of the season and the Minnesota Twins used their bullpen to string together a two-hitter in a victory over the Cleveland Indians, taking the four-game series from their primary division competitor.
Max Kepler doubled and scored in each of his first two at-bats, and Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz drove him in with singles in the first and third. The Twins allowed only four runs over these four games, winning three of them to raise their record to 7-2 — their best start since 2001.
Tyler Clippard, who had a 2.90 ERA in 53 appearances for Cleveland last season, set the tone for this bullpen game for the Twins with two perfect innings.
RED 4, TIGERS 3
DETROIT — Nick Castellanos, Tyler Alexander and the rest of the Reds and Tigers packed a lot of drama into seven innings.
In the opener of the first seven-inning doubleheader in Major League Baseball history, Shogo Akiyama hit an RBI single in the seventh that sent the Reds past Detroit.
Castellanos homered twice and drove in three runs for Cincinnati against his former team. But his three-base error in right field with the bases loaded in the sixth allowed Detroit to tie the game.
ROCKIES 9, PADRES 6
DENVER — Antonio Senzatela pitched six innings of one-run ball, designated hitter Matt Kemp homered for a second straight game and the Colorado Rockies held off the San Diego Padres for a win.
The Rockies moved to 6-2, which is tied for the team’s second-best start in franchise history. They began 7-1 in 1995.
A comfortable eight-run lead nearly evaporated for Colorado. The Padres scored four in the eighth and another in the ninth to make it 9-6. With two outs and a runner on second, the Rockies called in Jairo Diaz, who got Manny Machado to fly out on the first pitch for his first save of the season.
WHITE SOX 9, ROYALS 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nick Madrigal followed his first career hit with three more Sunday, pacing the Chicago White Sox to a romp over the Kansas City Royals. The 23-year-old infielder had a pair of hits in a seven-run seventh inning, when he scored the go-ahead run and had his first career RBI, and barely missed out on a 5-for-5 day on a ground ball in the ninth inning.
Yasmani Grandal added three RBIs and Nicky Delmonico two in support of right-hander Dylan Cease (1-1), who gave up a homer to Alex Gordon in the third inning but otherwise steered clear of trouble. Cease wound up allowing two runs and five hits over six innings in a solid bounce-back performance from a miserable start in Detroit.
ORIOLES 5, RAYS 1
BALTIMORE — Hanser Alberto doubled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, Renato Núñez and Pat Valaika homered, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Tampa Bay Rays to complete a three-game sweep.
After the final out, the Orioles celebrated their first series sweep since Aug. 27-29, 2018, against Toronto, and first against Tampa Bay since 2016.
— Associated Press
