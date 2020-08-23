PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCutchen dh511100.228
Hoskins 1b321011.211
Harper rf211321.343
Realmuto c402102.300
Gosselin lf300002.341
a-Haseley ph-lf100001.318
Segura 3b300010.219
Gregorius ss400000.291
Kingery 2b300000.115
b-Walker ph-2b111000.217
Quinn cf401002.245
Totals3357549 

 

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Swanson ss522002.306
Freeman 1b311020.293
Ozuna lf411100.278
Pache lf000000.250
c-d'Arnaud ph100000.339
3-Hechavarría pr000000.200
Duvall rf411100.271
Adams dh402202.209
1-Culberson pr-dh000000.143
Riley 3b412200.189
Camargo 2b400003.195
Flowers c402002.375
2-A.Jackson pr000000.286
Inciarte cf400001.206
Totals376116210 

 

Philadelphia200010101_571
Atlanta000000231_6111

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Gosselin in the 8th. b-singled for Kingery in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Pache in the 9th.

1-ran for Adams in the 8th. 2-ran for Flowers in the 9th. 3-ran for d'Arnaud in the 9th.

E_Gregorius (3), Riley (5). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 8. 2B_Flowers (3), Adams (2). HR_Harper (7), off Erlin; McCutchen (2), off Dayton; Riley (4), off Wheeler. RBIs_Harper 3 (19), Realmuto (22), McCutchen (13), Riley 2 (13), Ozuna (18), Adams 2 (9), Duvall (12). SB_Realmuto 2 (1), Hoskins (1). CS_Realmuto (1). SF_Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Segura, Gosselin 2, Realmuto); Atlanta 1 (Inciarte). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Atlanta 3 for 7.

 

 

 

PhiladelphiaIP HRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler7 522081052.76
Neris, H, 1 1-3233101211.12
Workman, L, 0-1, BS, 0-111-341112266.75
AtlantaIP HRERBBSONPERA
Erlin4 22223675.06
O'Day 2-301001111.08
Minter 1-310011110.90
Dayton2 11102253.21
Greene1 10011180.73
Melancon, W, 2-01 21101202.00

Inherited runners-scored_Workman 2-2, Minter 1-1. IBB_off Workman (Freeman). HBP_Erlin (Realmuto), Wheeler (Duvall), Melancon (Hoskins). WP_Minter.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:18.

