|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.343
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Gosselin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.341
|a-Haseley ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Kingery 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|b-Walker ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|4
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.293
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Pache lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|c-d'Arnaud ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|3-Hechavarría pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Duvall rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Adams dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.209
|1-Culberson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.189
|Camargo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.195
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|2-A.Jackson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|2
|10
|Philadelphia
|200
|010
|101_5
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|231_6
|11
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Gosselin in the 8th. b-singled for Kingery in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Pache in the 9th.
1-ran for Adams in the 8th. 2-ran for Flowers in the 9th. 3-ran for d'Arnaud in the 9th.
E_Gregorius (3), Riley (5). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 8. 2B_Flowers (3), Adams (2). HR_Harper (7), off Erlin; McCutchen (2), off Dayton; Riley (4), off Wheeler. RBIs_Harper 3 (19), Realmuto (22), McCutchen (13), Riley 2 (13), Ozuna (18), Adams 2 (9), Duvall (12). SB_Realmuto 2 (1), Hoskins (1). CS_Realmuto (1). SF_Harper.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Segura, Gosselin 2, Realmuto); Atlanta 1 (Inciarte). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Atlanta 3 for 7.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|7
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|105
|2.76
|Neris, H, 1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|11.12
|Workman, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|6.75
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Erlin
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|67
|5.06
|O'Day
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.08
|Minter
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.90
|Dayton
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|3.21
|Greene
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.73
|Melancon, W, 2-0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.00
Inherited runners-scored_Workman 2-2, Minter 1-1. IBB_off Workman (Freeman). HBP_Erlin (Realmuto), Wheeler (Duvall), Melancon (Hoskins). WP_Minter.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:18.
