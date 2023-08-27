Braswell Thomas
Lower Cape May
The junior wide receiver and linebacker showed why he is one of the state’s top players as the Caper Tigers beat Bridgeton 44-6. Thomas caught five passes for 102 yards and TD, returned an interception for a TD and made two tackles for losses. Lower (1-0) hosts Clayton (1-0) 6 p.m. Thursday.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today