Brandy Flambeed Steak perfect for any special occasion

Here’s a festive dish for anytime you want something special. The steak is flambeed with brandy. The alcohol is burned off, leaving the flavor behind. Brandy is a generic name for wine or fermented fruit juice that has been distilled and aged in oak barrels. Cognac and Armagnac, named for the region where the grapes are produced, are considered fine brandies. Use any type of brandy in this recipe. You don’t need to buy a large bottle. You can buy small bottles or splits (1.5 ounces) of different types of brandy in most liquor stores.
It's very easy to flambe. Simply pour the brandy into the skillet with the steak. If using a gas stove, tilt the skillet to catch the flame and turn off the heat. The flame will die down in seconds. If using an electric burner, add a lighted long match to the skillet with the brandy. It’s a good idea to keep a lid by the skillet in case you want to put out the flame.
Serve the steak with a green salad on the side.
Helpful Hints:
— Keep a lid by the skillet in case you need to put out the flame.
— You can use any type of quick cooking steak such as sirloin or flank.
Countdown:
— Prepare ingredients.
— Microwave potatoes and set aside.
— Make steak and remove from skillet.
— Add oil, potatoes and garlic to the steak skillet to brown them.
— Serve with the steak.
Shopping List:
To buy: 3/4 pound grass-fed center cut tenderloin fillet steaks, small bottle brandy, 1 can olive oil spray, 1 container no-salt-added chicken broth, 1 bottle Dijon mustard, 1 small carton heavy cream, 1 bunch parsley, 3/4 pound red potatoes.
Staples: olive oil, garlic, onion, salt and black peppercorns.