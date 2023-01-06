Brandy Flambeed Steak perfect for any special occasion

BRANDY FLAMBEED STEAK WITH GARLIC POTATOES

Servings: 2

INGREDIENTS

Olive oil spray

3/4 pound grass-fed center cut tenderloin fillet steaks

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup brandy

1/2 cup no-salt-added chicken broth

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons heavy cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

DIRECTIONS

Heat a medium-size skillet over medium-high heat. Spray with olive oil spray. Add the steak and sear steak 4 minutes. Turn steak over and sear 4 minutes. Pour the brandy into the skillet. If using a gas stove, carefully tilt the skillet to catch the flame (if using an electric burner, light the brandy with a long match). Turn off the heat or remove skillet from the burner. The flames will flare up and then subside. If you need to put the flame out, place a lid over the skillet. Continue to cook the steak 2 minutes for 1-inch-thick steak. A meat thermometer should read 130-135 degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare. Cook 2 minutes longer 135-145 degrees for medium. Remove steak to a cutting board to rest. Add the chicken broth and mustard to the skillet. Mix to combine the ingredients into a smooth sauce, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cream. Add salt and pepper to taste. Slice steak and divide the steak between 2 dinner plates and spoon the sauce over the steak. Sprinkle parsley on top.