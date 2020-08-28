4. Brandon Bell, football, 2013 (copy)

LB/RB

Bell finished his Oakcrest career with 309 tackles and more 1,000 rushing yards. He excelled at Penn State and then signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as undrafted free agent in 2017.

