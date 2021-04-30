Bradley ends with eagle and ties Burns for Innisbrook lead

Sam Burns kept piling up birdies Friday, turning a solid start into a great round of 8-under 63 for a share of the lead in the Valspar Championship.
Keegan Bradley got there with one shot.
Bradley ended his round by holing out for eagle from 100 yards in the ninth fairway, over a deep bunker to the elevated green. The shot left him guessing until he saw the fans jump out of their seats. That gave him a 66 and the best uphill walk at Innisbrook.
“I turned a good day into a great day,” Bradley said. “Man, it was a fun day. And what a way to finish. It was a blast.”
Bradley and Burns were at 12-under 130, and their play in the steamy afternoon on the Copperhead course gave them a little separation starting out the weekend.
Lucas Glover (65), Charley Hoffman (66) and Max Homa (68) were four shots back. Only 10 players were within five shots of the lead through 36 holes.
Mickelson misses cut
Phil Mickelson said he is struggling to keep his concentration on the golf course, leading to short spells where his mind goes numb. One such example came Friday at the end of his round, and it cost him at the Valspar Championship.
Two bogeys over the last three holes led to Mickelson missing the cut by one shot.
Mickelson opened with a 73, thanks to dropping three shots in three holes on his back nine. He rallied Friday with three straight birdies and was one shot inside the cut line when it all fell apart on the closing holes at Innisbrook.
From 40 feet just off the 16th green, he hammered a putt some 8 feet by the hole and missed the next one to take bogey. And on the 18th, he missed his drive well to the left into the trees, advanced it to some 70 yards and missed an 8-foot par putt that would have kept him around.
His 69 for an even-par 142 led to his third missed cut of the year.
Inbee Park tied for LPGA lead in Singapore
Hee Young Park birdied her final hole Friday to move into a tie for the lead with Inbee Park at the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club.
Hee Young Park (68) and No. 2-ranked Inbee Park (69) had two-round totals of 11-under 133 at the LPGA event.
Inbee Park said she felt relieved after a birdie on the seventh hole.
“It was a little betrayal of my putter today,” Inbee Park said. “Misread a few putts, but I still feel like I fought pretty well, especially the front nine."