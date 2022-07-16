 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE PRESS BOYS TRACK AND FIELD ALL-STARS

Boys track all stars

  • 0

DJ Germann

Egg Harbor Township junior

100 dash

Germann won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League titles and finished second at the South Jersey Group IV championships.

Cody Pierce

Mainland Regional senior

200 dash

Pierce won the South Jersey Group III championship.

Xander Roberts-Bogin

Pleasantville junior

400 dash

Roberts-Bogin won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group II championships.

People are also reading…

Owen Ritti

Ocean City senior

800 run

Ritti won the Cape May County and South Jersey Group III championships.

Linden Wineland

Mainland Regional

1,600 run

Wineland finished second in the Cape-Atlantic League, third in the South Jersey Group III meet and sixth at the state Group III championships.

Fabian Ramales

Southern Regional junior

3,200 run

Ramales won the Ocean County championship and finished fourth at the South Jersey Group IV championships.

Malachi Wesley

Egg Harbor Township senior

110 hurdles

Wesley won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV championships. His personal-best of 13.93 seconds ranks third in CAL history.

Darius McClinton

Atlantic City senior

400 hurdles

McClinton won the Cape-Atlantic League championship.

Isaiah Glenn

Egg Harbor Township senior

High jump

Glenn won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships. He finished second at the South Jersey Group IV championships.

Ahmad Fogg

Egg Harbor Township junior

Long jump

Fogg won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV championships.

Connor Wright

Hammonton senior

Triple jump

Wright won the Atlantic County title and finished second at the Cape-Atlantic League championships and third at the South Jersey Group III meet.

Ryan Merlino

Oakcrest sophomore

Pole vault

Merlino won the Atlantic County championship.

Franklin Simms

St. Augustine Prep senior

Discus

Simms won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships and finished third at the Meet of Champions. His personal-best throw of 191-11 ranks third in CAL history.

Austin Hudak

Hammonton Jr.

Javelin

Hudak won the Atlantic County, South Jersey Group III and state Group III championships. He finished second at the Meet of Champions. Hudak is The Press Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Fabian Gonzalez

Southern Regional junior

Shot put

Gonzalez won the Ocean County and state Group IV championships.

Relay Team of the Year

Cedar Creek

4x800

Jacob Torres, Dalton Culleny, Blake Kurtz, Matthew Winterbottom

The Pirates won the Cape-Atlantic League and Atlantic County championships. Cedar Creek also won at the Adidas Outdoor National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

SECOND TEAM

Sprints

Corey Thomas, Oakcrest junior

Anthony Gentile, Lower Cape May senior

Elijah Steward, Holy Spirit senior

Hurdles

Clayton Husta, Oakcrest sophomore

Irvin Marable III, Pleasantville senior

Distance

Christian Deguzman, Absegami senior

Nick Scarangelli, Ocean City junior

Ryan Taylor, Egg Harbor Township junior

Throws

Chris Griffin, Egg Harbor Township junior

Jaiden Brown, Southern Regional senior

John Mahana, Egg Harbor Township senior

James Mahana, Egg Harbor Township senior

Jumps

Isaiah Davenport, Pleasantville junior

Alex Constantinou, St. Augustine Prep senior

Breon Herbert, Vineland  junior

Aaron BUllock, Egg Harbor Township senior

Pole vault

Travis Gandy, Millville junior

Gavin Lum, Southern Regional senior

+16 
DJ Germann headshot 2022

Germann
+16 
Cody Pierce headshot

Pierce

 Provided
+16 
Xander Roberts-Bogin, Pleasantville headshot

Roberts-Bogin
+16 
Owen Ritti headshot

Ritti
+16 
Linden Wineland headshot
Mike McGarry
+16 
Fabian Ramales headshot

Ramales
+16 
Malachi Wesley headshot

Wesley

 Mike McGarry
+16 
Darius McClinton headshot

McClinton

 Mike McGarry
+16 
Isaiah Glenn headshot

Glenn

 Mike McGarry
+16 
Connor Wright headshot

Wright

 Patrick Mulranen
+16 
Ryan Merlino

Merlino

 Mike McGarry
+16 
Austin Hudak headshot

Hudak

 Patrick Mulranen
+16 
Fabian Gonzalez headshot

Gonzalez

 Patrick Mulranen
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News