Boys track all stars

DJ Germann
Egg Harbor Township junior
100 dash
Germann won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League titles and finished second at the South Jersey Group IV championships.
Cody Pierce
Mainland Regional senior
200 dash
Pierce won the South Jersey Group III championship.
Xander Roberts-Bogin
Pleasantville junior
400 dash
Roberts-Bogin won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group II championships.
Owen Ritti
Ocean City senior
800 run
Ritti won the Cape May County and South Jersey Group III championships.
Linden Wineland
Mainland Regional
1,600 run
Wineland finished second in the Cape-Atlantic League, third in the South Jersey Group III meet and sixth at the state Group III championships.
Fabian Ramales
Southern Regional junior
3,200 run
Ramales won the Ocean County championship and finished fourth at the South Jersey Group IV championships.
Malachi Wesley
Egg Harbor Township senior
110 hurdles
Wesley won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV championships. His personal-best of 13.93 seconds ranks third in CAL history.
Darius McClinton
Atlantic City senior
400 hurdles
McClinton won the Cape-Atlantic League championship.
Isaiah Glenn
Egg Harbor Township senior
High jump
Glenn won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships. He finished second at the South Jersey Group IV championships.
Ahmad Fogg
Egg Harbor Township junior
Long jump
Fogg won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV championships.
Connor Wright
Hammonton senior
Triple jump
Wright won the Atlantic County title and finished second at the Cape-Atlantic League championships and third at the South Jersey Group III meet.
Ryan Merlino
Oakcrest sophomore
Pole vault
Merlino won the Atlantic County championship.
Franklin Simms
St. Augustine Prep senior
Discus
Simms won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships and finished third at the Meet of Champions. His personal-best throw of 191-11 ranks third in CAL history.
Austin Hudak
Hammonton Jr.
Javelin
Hudak won the Atlantic County, South Jersey Group III and state Group III championships. He finished second at the Meet of Champions. Hudak is The Press Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
Fabian Gonzalez
Southern Regional junior
Shot put
Gonzalez won the Ocean County and state Group IV championships.
Relay Team of the Year
Cedar Creek
4x800
Jacob Torres, Dalton Culleny, Blake Kurtz, Matthew Winterbottom
The Pirates won the Cape-Atlantic League and Atlantic County championships. Cedar Creek also won at the Adidas Outdoor National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
SECOND TEAM
Sprints
Corey Thomas, Oakcrest junior
Anthony Gentile, Lower Cape May senior
Elijah Steward, Holy Spirit senior
Hurdles
Clayton Husta, Oakcrest sophomore
Irvin Marable III, Pleasantville senior
Distance
Christian Deguzman, Absegami senior
Nick Scarangelli, Ocean City junior
Ryan Taylor, Egg Harbor Township junior
Throws
Chris Griffin, Egg Harbor Township junior
Jaiden Brown, Southern Regional senior
John Mahana, Egg Harbor Township senior
James Mahana, Egg Harbor Township senior
Jumps
Isaiah Davenport, Pleasantville junior
Alex Constantinou, St. Augustine Prep senior
Breon Herbert, Vineland junior
Aaron BUllock, Egg Harbor Township senior
Pole vault
Travis Gandy, Millville junior
Gavin Lum, Southern Regional senior