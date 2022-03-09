 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOURRE

BourreIf you are looking to kick the party off in true Jersey style while the sun is still out, Bourre – for the second straight year — will host a free, all-ages concert from veteran Springsteen tribute band The E Street Shuffle on the Bourre Beach Concert Stage 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

Expect to hear all your favorite classics from Bruuuuuuce like “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road,” “Glory Days” and more, all played with stunning note-for-note accuracy.

As is often the case in Ireland, rain may in the forecast, but fear not: If weather doesn’t cooperate, the party will be moved inside, where you can still hit the sauce while you sing along to The Boss.

Bourre is located at 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. Go to BourreAtlanticCity.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

Breaking News