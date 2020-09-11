BOSTON SCOTT
The backup running back said Friday he was ready for an expanded role. It’s a good thing because he will have it. Mlles Sanders is out with a hamstring injury Sunday. Scott rushed 61 times for 245 yards and five touchdowns last season.
“I’m ready for whatever Doug (Pederson) wants me to do,” Scott said. “I feel pretty good. I trust in the coaching staff, and I trust in myself. The plays will come to me.”
