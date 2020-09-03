Actor Chadwick Boseman was set to be mourned, honored and celebrated Thursday in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, where he gave residents a deep sense of pride, event organizers said.
“He was beloved here, the same way he was around the world,” city spokeswoman Beth Batson said Thursday.
Boseman, known for his role in “Black Panther” and many other films, died last Friday of colon cancer. He was 43.
Thursday’s tribute was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and include a viewing of “Black Panther” at an outdoor amphitheater where social distancing was to be practiced, Batson said.
‘The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test: A member of production on “The Batman” has tested postive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.
A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday that the individual is currently isolating in accordance with established protocols.
Robert Pattinson is starring as the caped crusader in the new film from director Matt Reeves which had resumed filming just a few days ago after an almost six-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Batman” was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October because of the delays.
Audiobook compiles ‘60 Minutes’ interviews with Obama: More than a dozen “60 Minutes” interviews with former President Barack Obama, beginning when he was a U.S. Senator, have been compiled into an audio release.
Simon & Schuster Audio announced Thursday that “Barack Obama: The 60 Minutes Interviews” will come out Oct. 13. The audiobook features CBS News journalist Steve Kroft, who first met with Obama in January 2007 and spoke with him throughout his presidency, culminating in a discussion shortly before Obama left office in 2017.
“Over the span of just a few years, Barack Obama evolved from inexperienced freshman senator into one of the most powerful people in the world,” Kroft said in a statement.
“This audiobook collection allows listeners to hear that remarkable transformation in Obama’s own voice and words, as it is unfolding.”
Singer Blanco Brown undergoes surgery after car accident: “The Git Up” singer Blanco Brown is in intensive care after suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision near Atlanta.
A statement from his record label, BBR Music Group, said the writer and producer was injured Monday night and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery. Additional surgeries are expected and his family asks for prayers.
Brown’s combination of country and trap went viral on the app TikTok, where people recreated his dance moves or added their own dances and tagged it to #TheGitUpChallenge.
— Associated Press
