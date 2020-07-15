Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. July 26 after hosting invited guests for three days. The casino will adhere to state mandates concerning masks, 25% gaming floor capacity and social distancing at slot machines and table games.
Egg Harbor Township Committee will consider an ordinance during its regular meeting Wednesday to regulate the short-term rentals of residential properties. The ordinance prohibits short-term rental properties from being rented for a period of 30 days or less, but there are exceptions for certain neighborhoods and times of the year.
Outdoor dining has been up and running for about a month in New Jersey, but it wasn't that easy, at first, for many restaurants in shore towns. Along the shore, many restaurants lack parking lots and barely have any outdoor property to place tables on. To help these eateries stay afloat, many towns have closed down portions of streets, so restaurants can expand outdoor dining onto the pavement.
Before the Last Dance World Series tournament Tuesday in Ocean City, most of the high school players on the field had played few — if any — competitive games since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March. It didn't take long for players and fans to get back into the swing of things.
Triple Crown/EHT beat Mainland 7-0 in the opening game Tuesday of the Last Dance World Series Ocean City Region. Sean Duffy, Mikal Goods and Ethan Dodd combined to throw the four-hit shutout for Triple Crown.
The EHC Pirates, consisting of players from Cedar Creek, beat Buena Township 6-3 in the Last Dance World Series pool-play game at Williamstown High School in Gloucester County. Thirty-two regional champions will play for a state title.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Peters, one of the top players in the football team's history, will return on a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday morning. Peters, 38, will play right guard, not his familiar left tackle position. Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles tendon during an offseason workout in the spring and will miss the entire season.
