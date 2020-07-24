The Phillies have a realistic shot at the postseason, McGarry says: The Phillies haven’t made the postseason since 2011, the last time they also had a winning record.
Borgata is back: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa began welcoming back invited guests to the property Thursday, the last Atlantic City casino to do so after a nearly four-month pandemic-spurred closure. The casino hotel will open to the general public at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Linwood music teacher to lose job over 2017 simple assault charge despite acquittal: In a scathing written opinion, arbitrator Earl R. Pfeffer upheld tenure charges filed by the Linwood School District against Kimberley Peschi.
Proposed laws seek to address mental health in New Jersey schools: The package is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential negative impact on students.
Parents split on children returning to classrooms in the fall: According to recent national polls, many American parents are split on the subject, finding there is no good answer on how to handle the issue of back-to-school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.