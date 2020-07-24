The Phillies have a realistic shot at the postseason, McGarry says: The Phillies haven’t made the postseason since 2011, the last time they also had a winning record.

Borgata is back: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa began welcoming back invited guests to the property Thursday, the last Atlantic City casino to do so after a nearly four-month pandemic-spurred closure. The casino hotel will open to the general public at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Linwood music teacher to lose job over 2017 simple assault charge despite acquittal: In a scathing written opinion, arbitrator Earl R. Pfeffer upheld tenure charges filed by the Linwood School District against Kimberley Peschi.

Proposed laws seek to address mental health in New Jersey schools: The package is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential negative impact on students.

Parents split on children returning to classrooms in the fall: According to recent national polls, many American parents are split on the subject, finding there is no good answer on how to handle the issue of back-to-school.

First day of School of Smithville Elementary School

The first day of school in 2019 at Smithville Elementary School in Galloway Township.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments