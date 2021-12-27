 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
0 comments

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

There are plenty of places to celebrate the start of 2022 at Borgata, from a party at Gypsy Bar with Changing Lanes at 7 p.m. followed by Crash the Party at 11 p.m., to a party at B Bar with Black Car Gina at 6:30 p.m. and Amanda & Teddy at 10:30 p.m. But the epic shindig happens at Premier, with DJ Press Play and an open bar from 9 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $69. Located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. TheBorgata.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News