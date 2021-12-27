Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

There are plenty of places to celebrate the start of 2022 at Borgata, from a party at Gypsy Bar with Changing Lanes at 7 p.m. followed by Crash the Party at 11 p.m., to a party at B Bar with Black Car Gina at 6:30 p.m. and Amanda & Teddy at 10:30 p.m. But the epic shindig happens at Premier, with DJ Press Play and an open bar from 9 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $69. Located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. TheBorgata.com.