Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

There are plenty of places to celebrate the start of 2022 at Borgata, from a party at Gypsy Bar with Changing Lanes at 7 p.m. followed by Crash the Party at 11 p.m., to a party at B Bar with Black Car Gina at 6:30 p.m. and Amanda & Teddy at 10:30 p.m. But the epic shindig happens at Premier, with DJ Press Play and an open bar from 9 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $69. Located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. TheBorgata.com.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.