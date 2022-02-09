Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Guests can start celebrating early at the BetMGM Big Game Party 11 a.m. at BetMGM Sportsbook & Bar and Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge, where fans can socialize with great food and drink specials all day, preparing for the big game with a live DJ and fun giveaways. When the time finally comes, fans can gather around the 40-foot-wide LED video wall to cheer on their favorite team. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 609-317-8006. Additional viewing opportunities are available at B Bar, Lobby Bar, and Long Bar.