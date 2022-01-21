 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Borgata hosting nationally televised boxing title bout Saturday night
0 Comments

Borgata hosting nationally televised boxing title bout Saturday night

  • 0
Russell vs. Magsayo

World Boxing Council featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr., left, will defend his title against unbeaten Mark Magsayo at Borgata on Saturday.

 PROVIDED

Nationally televised championship boxing returns to Atlantic City for the first time in two years Saturday night.

Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa will host a fight card featuring the World Boxing Council featherweight title bout between champion Gary Russell Jr. (31-1, 18 KOs) and Mark Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs). Showtime will televise that fight and two others starting at 9 p.m.

For Atlantic City, the fight is a reminder of its deep boxing roots — Mike Tyson, George Foreman, Bernard Hopkins are among the dozens of past champions and Hall of Famers who have fought here.

But even before the pandemic hit in 2020, boxing had long lost its grip on the city. Mixed martial arts fights had become much more common.

The last boxing title fight in Atlantic City was held Jan 10, 2020, when two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields won the WBC and World Boxing Organization welterweight belts at Ocean Casino Resort. This also will be Borgata's first boxing card since Nov. 15, 2007.

Russell said finding challengers has been a chore.

"I need a dance partner," he said in a statement. "Finally, we have another fighter with some heart and (guts) who's willing to fight."

Notes: Tickets cost $53 to $153 and can be bought at ticketmaster.com or the Borgata box office. For more information, go to TheBogata.com or PremierBxingChampions.com. ... TGB Promotions is the promoter.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News