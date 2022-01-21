Borgata hosting nationally televised boxing title bout Saturday night

Nationally televised championship boxing returns to Atlantic City for the first time in two years Saturday night.

Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa will host a fight card featuring the World Boxing Council featherweight title bout between champion Gary Russell Jr. (31-1, 18 KOs) and Mark Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs). Showtime will televise that fight and two others starting at 9 p.m.

For Atlantic City, the fight is a reminder of its deep boxing roots — Mike Tyson, George Foreman, Bernard Hopkins are among the dozens of past champions and Hall of Famers who have fought here.

But even before the pandemic hit in 2020, boxing had long lost its grip on the city. Mixed martial arts fights had become much more common.

The last boxing title fight in Atlantic City was held Jan 10, 2020, when two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields won the WBC and World Boxing Organization welterweight belts at Ocean Casino Resort. This also will be Borgata's first boxing card since Nov. 15, 2007.

Russell said finding challengers has been a chore.