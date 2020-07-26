Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa reopened to the public Sunday, signaling the complete resumption of in-person gaming in Atlantic City.

The resort’s casino market leader opted to not reopen its doors earlier this month when the rest of its counterparts did due to Gov. Phil Murphy’s reversal on permitting indoor dining.

After a more-than-100-day shutdown due to the new coronavirus, Murphy gave the casinos the go-ahead to open July 2.

Borgata hosted select guests for three days before welcoming back the general public.

— David Danzis

