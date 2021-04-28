Booker backs Jiampetti for clerk, progressive groups endorse Lucide

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, D-NJ, endorsed Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti in the Democratic primary for Atlantic County Clerk late Tuesday, while two national progressive groups backed Mico Lucide, of Mays Landing.

"Lisa's experience as a Mayor, Councilwoman, and active member of her community makes her exactly the kind of leader Atlantic County needs," Booker said. "From improving schools to expanding economic opportunity for Atlantic County families, I'm confident that Lisa ... will continue her stellar record of public service as the Atlantic County Clerk."

Early Tuesday, Lucide announced he has the endorsements of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which calls itself the only national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ people to public office; and Our Revolution, a national organization devoted to electing progressives and fighting corruption in government.

The two participated in a civil online debate Tuesday evening in which they agreed on most issued, but disagreed over ballot design.

Lucide has also been endorsed by South Jersey Progressive Democrats, as well as former Atlantic County Commissioner Ashley Bennett and Northfield Councilwoman Susan Korngut.