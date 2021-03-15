 Skip to main content
Bonnie Ciafre, 64
Ciafre was 64 when she died of COVID-19, according to her posted obituary, which also indicates she had a difficult life and achieved her dreams, including having a family and adoring grandsons. Ciafre was a nurse at The Shores in Ocean City. 

“Through adversity she became the kindest person you’d ever meet. Her tough life made her a diamond, and she shined light on all she met.” — Her obituary

