Bon Jovi digs deep with new '2020' album: 'As you see the world and its injustices, one would hope you grow'

The food bank is the latest chapter in the couple’s 14-year-old Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, a nonprofit that operates community restaurants in three New Jersey cities. It has also helped fund more than 700 units of affordable housing in 11 states and the District of Columbia.

This spring, Bon Jovi spent time washing dishes at the JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurant in Red Bank. His wife posted a photo on Instagram of him wearing an apron and scrubbing away at a sink, with the words: “If you can’t do what you do ... do what you can!”

‘Part of being an adult’ His volunteer kitchen tenure inspired “Do What You Can.” It is one of two stirring new songs he wrote this year and recorded with his socially distanced band in June for “2020,” whose release date was pushed back from May to last Friday. “Do What You Can” is surely the first song by any rock superstar to be inspired by their experience washing dishes, during a pandemic, at a restaurant that operates on a “pay what you can” basis.

“This is just a part of my own journey,” he said, speaking by phone recently while driving from New York to New Jersey.