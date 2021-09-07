BOB WILSON

It seems like yesterday still.
My wife and I were working for a financial company in Philadelphia at 20th and Market Street at the time. When we heard about the first crash, we all ran into the computer room where the night crew had a 5-inch TV/radio combo there. Then most of the people went back to work after a while, but I stayed.
When the second crash happened, everyone in the computer room went into disaster mode. Data backups were made and packed up. The rest of the build started evacuating in case we were next. We were on the 14th floor.
My wife and I got together to leave.
Tough getting an elevator. So, we climbed down 14 floors.
When we got to the street, it was crowded with people going in every direction.
We took the train to work every day from Hammonton. So, we headed down JFK Boulevard toward the train station. Halfway there, we ran into one of the other riders we knew. She said that the NJ Transit trains were not running.
What next?
So, we turned around and headed into the city to get to a PATCO station.
It was like a scene from a movie. Streets full of cars and fire trucks stuck bumper to bumper. Intersections clogged. People everywhere!
We got into a packed PATCO train to Lindenwold after a long wait.
Then about six or seven of us shared a taxi (no Uber then) from Lindenwold to Hammonton. Several people got out along the way.
Got home about 5 pm. Long day.
We went to my in-law’s house to get our 5-year-old daughter and hugged her so tight.
On Father’s Day in 2017, my daughter, who is living in NY five blocks from the World Trade Center, paid for a weekend at the New Marriott hotel a block from the World Trade Center. We could see the WTC from our room.
We went to tour the grounds, the memorials, and the museum. I could not hold back the tears for all the people who lost their lives that day and the experience we went through as well. It was a very emotional day.
Tearing up writing about it.
They did a beautiful job with the whole area. A MUST for ALL to visit.
