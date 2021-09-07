BOB WILSON

It seems like yesterday still.

My wife and I were working for a financial company in Philadelphia at 20th and Market Street at the time. When we heard about the first crash, we all ran into the computer room where the night crew had a 5-inch TV/radio combo there. Then most of the people went back to work after a while, but I stayed.

When the second crash happened, everyone in the computer room went into disaster mode. Data backups were made and packed up. The rest of the build started evacuating in case we were next. We were on the 14th floor.

My wife and I got together to leave.

Tough getting an elevator. So, we climbed down 14 floors.

When we got to the street, it was crowded with people going in every direction.

We took the train to work every day from Hammonton. So, we headed down JFK Boulevard toward the train station. Halfway there, we ran into one of the other riders we knew. She said that the NJ Transit trains were not running.

What next?

So, we turned around and headed into the city to get to a PATCO station.