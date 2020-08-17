Boat Sales

Meredith Punthrangkul, left, bought a boat in July because two summer vacations were canceled due to COVID-19. She enjoys the extra family time with husband Michael, daughter Devon, and son Thai that the boat has given them.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Boat Sales

Meredith Punthrangkul bought a boat in July because two of her husband Michael Punthrangkul 19 year-old son Thai and 21 year-old daughter Devon families' vacations had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Also, she wanted to have things for her family to do that were close to home. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Boat sales rising in South Jersey thanks to pandemic: Boat sales in South Jersey and across the country over the last few months have been skyrocketing, in large part due to the pandemic. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, which represents all aspects of the North American boating industry, total new boat sales in May were the highest they've been in a decade. The last time the association saw such strong sales in a single month was in 2007.

