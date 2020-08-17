Boat sales rising in South Jersey thanks to pandemic: Boat sales in South Jersey and across the country over the last few months have been skyrocketing, in large part due to the pandemic. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, which represents all aspects of the North American boating industry, total new boat sales in May were the highest they've been in a decade. The last time the association saw such strong sales in a single month was in 2007.
Movie theaters lose summer season, hopeful about fall: After being closed for five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, theaters in New Jersey are ready to reopen, but they don’t have a date yet. "We’re just looking to open," said Brett Denafo, co-owner of the Stone Harbor theater, Tilton Square Theater in Northfield and the newly renovated Ventnor Square Theater. "We just want to be able to open up. A lot of these theaters might not make it."
Grant will fund clean-up of soil contamination at former Woodbine hat factory: According to longtime Mayor William Pikolycky, the project will protect drinking water and finally clear the way to redevelop the property. He said the demand for brick-and-mortar sites is down, but he still hopes to return the property to the tax rolls.
Atlantic City man arrested for fatal shooting at Madison Hotel: A 22-year-old man from Atlantic City has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Wayne Brown at the Madison Hotel, the county prosecutor’s office announced Sunday.
NJ school nurses association endorses state plan allowing for remote start: The state’s association of school nurses has endorsed the governor’s executive order that reopens schools and allows for the possibility of an all-remote start to the school year.
