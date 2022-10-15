Board of Elections is ready for early in-person voting starting Oct. 29

MAYS LANDING — With the start of early in-person voting for the Nov. 8 general election just weeks away, all assignments for poll workers in the seven locations are filled, according to Atlantic County Board of Elections staff.

Early voting in all counties runs Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, as required by state law. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. all days except Sundays, when hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Binders for poll workers and supplies should be ready by the end of next week, said Democratic Clerk of the Board Bill Sacchinelli at a board meeting Thursday night.

The board is responsible for training poll workers, staffing the polls, and counting all vote-by-mail and provisional ballots, among other things.

"Given these two elections right on top of each other, and in the middle a fire district election, has been overwhelming for staff," said Board Chair Lynn Caterson, "especially without a home for the board. You all have done an outstanding job."

The board conducted a special election for the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District on Oct. 6, in which voters approved a $21 million referendum to improve athletic, recreational and other facilities at its three high schools — Oakcrest, Absegami and Cedar Creek.

It also is conducting a Buena Vista Township fire district election Oct. 25, just nine days before the start of early voting.

At the same time, it has no permanent home, as a sewer leak in rented office space in Egg Harbor City left the board's space unusable. For now, they are sharing space in the Historic Court House here with other county offices.

Caterson said the county is still working to obtain new office space for the board, but there is nothing to report yet.

The board also passed a resolution to send a letter to the state Commissioner of Education, asking to refrain from scheduling special school elections in the month of October or May in the future.

October is the month before general elections, and May is the month before primary elections.

"Obviously this has created quite a situation, when we are trying to prepare for a general election," said Democratic board member Creed Pogue, of Estell Manor.

The board also decided to ask that ES&S, the firm that runs scanners to count vote-by-mail ballots, start counting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 8 rather than later in the day as they have in the past.

"We get over 18,000 (vote-by-mail ballots)," said Democratic board member John Mooney. "With two machines we have to start not at 11:30 a.m. or 12 noon if we are going to have results available by 8:30 that night.

For the first time this year a new state law allows vote-by-mail ballots to be removed from envelopes and prepared for counting five days ahead of Election Day, Caterson said, which means there will be thousands of mail-in ballots ready for counting early Nov. 8.

Previously, elections officials had to wait until Election Day to begin opening and preparing ballots for counting.

The deadline is Tuesday to register to vote, in order to qualify to participate in the Nov. 8 general election.

If you aren't sure if you are registered, check your registration status and/or register at: state.nj.us/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml<<<CQ

To register you must be a U.S. citizen at least 17 years old (you must be 18 on Election Day to vote), and a resident of the state and county 30 days before the election. You must also not be incarcerated as a result of a conviction of any indictable offense.