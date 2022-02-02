Contest No. 2 was such a big hit at Wing Wars IV that we decided to bring it back this year for another go. A twist on the classic kids party game bobbing for apples, Blue in the Face is a gloriously messy competition straight out of an episode of Double Dare. Eight competitors will have a large container filled with blue cheese dressing placed in front of them. Whoever pulls the most wings from the container within the time limit — using their mouth only — will be declared the winner. This contest is sponsored by Westside Meats, an amazing food distributor and meat purveyor that is supplying the wings for this contest and some restaurants at Wing Wars.