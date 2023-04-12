The Atlantic County Association of Chiefs of Police is launching a new program to improve interactions between individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and police officers during encounters such as traffic stops. This new initiative, known as the “Blue Envelope Program” is being funded and sponsored by the Atlantic County Association of Chiefs of Police, in collaboration with every Police Department in Atlantic County.

The Blue Envelope Program provides a blue envelope to individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder which contains written information and guidance for both the individual and the police officer. This guidance is designed to help facilitate effective communication with the goal of making contacts (such as traffic stops) safer and less stressful for all parties involved.

“Overall, the Blue Envelope Program represents our continued commitment toward promoting greater inclusivity and understanding within our communities. In addition, we want to provide our officers with tools and resources that will be helpful when interacting with individuals living with ASD,” Linwood Police Chief Steven M. Cunningham said. “We are proud to support this initiative in Atlantic County, and it is no accident that we are introducing it during Autism Awareness Month,” Cunningham added.

In 2020, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office launched the Atlantic County Special Needs Registry, which was designed to ensure that all Atlantic County residents who have special needs are able to get the help and support they need in a time of emergency or during an interaction with Law Enforcement, Fire, or Emergency Medical personnel.

“The Atlantic County Chiefs are determined to make driving through our towns safer, easier, and less stressful for everyone who navigates our roadways, including those with ASD,” Longport Police Chief and President of the Atlantic County Chiefs Association Frank Culmone said.

Linwood residents will be able to pick up their Blue Envelope from the Linwood Police Department (non-Linwood residents from Atlantic County can pick one up from their local hometown police department) beginning on Friday, April 14th.

If any Linwood residents have any questions about this program, please email Det/Sgt. Timothy Devine at tdevine@linwoodpd.org