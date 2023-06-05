My husband loves to make a BLT sandwich for lunch. I added bacon, lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes to a cooked burger to make a crunchy burger for anytime you’re looking to add variety to your burger.
Cooked bacon is easily available at the market sold in boxes. I like to crisp them up in a skillet and then use the same skillet to cook the burger patties.
Helpful Hints (format as subhed)
• You can find coleslaw mix in bags in the produce section, or you can use any shredded cabbage mixture.
• If cooked bacon isn’t available, an easy way to cook bacon is in the microwave for 2 minutes.
Countdown (format as subhed)
• Make coleslaw and set aside.
• Prepare burger ingredients.
People are also reading…
• Toast burger rolls.
• Crisp bacon and then cook burger.
Shopping List (format as subhed)
To buy: 1 package whole wheat hamburger rolls, 1 box cooked bacon, 1/2 pound 95% lean ground beef, 1 small tomato, 1 head romaine lettuce, 1 jar reduced-fat mayonnaise, 1 bottle distilled white vinegar and 1 bag ready-to-eat coleslaw mix.
Staples: sugar, salt and black peppercorns.