BLT BURGER

Makes: 2 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 whole wheat hamburger rolls

4 cooked bacon rashers

½ pound 95% lean ground beef

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 small tomato, sliced, 2 slices needed

2 large romaine lettuce leaves, washed and dried

1 tablespoon reduced-fat mayonnaise

DIRECTIONS

Place hamburger rolls in a toaster oven or under a broiler with the cut sides up. Toast until golden. Divide between two dinner plates. Place cooked bacon in a medium-size skillet over low heat and cook 2 minutes or until crisp. Place ground beef in a bowl and add salt and pepper to taste. Form into two burgers. Remove the bacon from the skillet and add the beef burgers. Saute 4 minutes, turn and saute 5 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 160 degrees. Place burgers on the bottom half of the toasted rolls. Place a lettuce leaf on each burger. Add a tomato slice to the lettuce. Top with 2 slices of bacon. Spread the top half of the burger roll on the cut side with the mayonnaise. Close the burger and serve.